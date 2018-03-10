SALEM, Ore. — A minivan crashed into a Salem donut shop Wednesday afternoon, sending one man to the hospital.

The crash occurred at Daynight Donuts, located at Fairgrounds Road Northeast and Woodrow Street.

A witness said the minivan swerved off the road and crashed through a wall of the donut shop. The driver appeared to be OK. He told one witness he suffered a medical condition and may have blacked out.

A customer sitting inside the donut shop was injured. Medics took the man to the hospital. His condition was not available.

Salem police is investigating the crash.

© 2018 KGW