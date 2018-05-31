Salem officials refused Wednesday to fully explain why they waited four days to tell residents they had discovered toxins in the city's drinking water over the holiday weekend.

Cyanotoxins in Salem's water were confirmed by an out-of-state lab Saturday, but city officials didn't tell the public, or issue a do-not-drink advisory, until Tuesday afternoon

The toxins stem from an algae bloom at Detroit Lake, where Salem and other nearby communities have gotten their water for decades. Cyanotoxins can cause allergic reactions, respiratory issues and severe illnesses such as liver and kidney damage.

Since the alert went out warning that toxin levels were high enough to harm young children and medically fragile adults, residents have expressed outrage over the delay, both at public meetings and on social media.

Among them is Allyson Wise, almost 8-months-pregnant, who worried her baby's health may have been placed in jeopardy.

"It frustrates me that city officials appeared to know about the elevated toxin levels for a number of days, but only chose to alert people on the evening of the 29th," she told the Statesman Journal.

Behind the delay was advice the city received from the Oregon Health Authority.

Casey Lyon, technical services unit manager for OHA drinking water services, pointed to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency guidelines allowing for a 10-day buffer period that lets the city make treatment adjustments to fix the water. After 10 days, the build up of toxins becomes more serious.

Lyon said he understood the city was poised to post a health advisory, but he recommended against it because it might spark unnecessary panic. He told them about the 10-day buffer period.

In a press conference Wednesday, Greg Walsh, the city's emergency preparedness manager, said, "So they advised us, they said, 'Hey, we have a couple days, Let's not jump the gun. Let's make sure we have all the results that we need to make an informed and appropriate decision on this.'"

But Walsh acknowledged officials did not receive additional results between Sunday and Tuesday. "No, sir, we did not," he said.

And officials didn't address the issue of residents being exposed to the toxins for four days after they exceeded safe levels for children younger than 6 years old and vulnerable adults, including those with impaired immune systems or kidney and liver disease.

The situation actually goes back to May 23 when city officials issued a press release assuring residents the city's tap water was still safe to drink even though the Oregon Health Authority had sent out an advisory for Detroit Lake because of the algae bloom.

"While there is a health concern at Detroit Reservoir, there is no concern with the city’s water treatment facility, the quality of our source water, or our community’s drinking water," city officials said in the release.

In defense of the statements, city spokesman Kenny Larson said Wednesday, "That press release was sent out to avoid alarm at the time. We didn't believe that the water was an issue."

Tuesday's drinking water alert has spurred a massive run on bottled water throughout Salem.

Walsh said the city has been working with private and public partners to assemble a water distribution network.

"If we get results (Thursday) and the advisory continues, then we will instantly activate points of distribution for water," he said.

Possible distribution sites have not been announced.

—Statesman Journal reporter Whitney Woodworth contributed to this article.

