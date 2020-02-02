SALEM, Ore. — A person was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 in Salem Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. about a mile south of Salem Municipal Airport.

A 29-year-old Salem man was driving a Chevy Silverado pickup northbound when he crashed into a Chevrolet S-10 pickup being driven slowly on the shoulder, according to Oregon State Police. The impact of the crash sent both vehicles off the road and onto the grass.

The driver of the pickup on the shoulder was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 67-year-old David Thaler, of Lebanon.

The other driver was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing. One lane of northbound I-5 was closed for about six hours.

