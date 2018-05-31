KEIZER, Ore. — The city of Keizer has activated three separate water stations at City Hall, where Salem residents can get clean, safe water.

The city of Salem announced Tuesday that its water has toxin levels high enough to harm young children and medically fragile adults.

The stations are located in the parking lot off Rickman Road and can be accessed 24 hours.

Weeks Berry Nursery Inc. (6494 Windsor Island Road N)

Dayspring Fellowship (1755 Lockhaven Drive NE) – faucets are available from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to fill jugs

Eagle Home Mortgage (5605 Inland Shores Way N, Suite 206)

Bob and Colleen Busch (4064 Noon Avenue) – faucet on garage can be used until 10 p.m. As this is a private residence, please be respectful of their property and time.

Creative Kids Learning Center (596 Evans Avenue) – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

McNary Golf Club (155 McNary Estates Drive N)

Linda (6844 Arborwood Court NE) – There is a hose out front. If you knock, you can fill small containers. As this is a private residence, please be respectful of their property and time.

Skyline Keizer Ford (3555 River Road N)

Encompass Management & Consulting (142 Glynbrook Street N) – hose spigot after hours and ability to fill jugs during business hours

Columbia Bank (4260 River Road N) – hose out back

Carl’s Jr. (5130 River Road N)

Carlos Soto Defining Fitness (3816#A River Road) – hose out front

Bonaventure at Keizer Station (5525 McLeod Lane NE) – watering station

Keizer Little League (5245 Ridge Drive NE) – hose next to field house by rose bushes

BFit Gyms (5045 River Road) – People can come inside and fill up water bottles. They don’t have a faucet or anything for hoses, but people can get cold, filtered water.

The Human Bean (5007 River Road N)

John Trost, Farmer’s Insurance Agent (1185 Swingwood Court NE) – As this is a private residence, please be respectful of their property and time.

Star 21 Health Care Products & Medical Equipment (5030 Newberg Drive N) – There is a hose hooked up which can reach the street to vehicles for filling containers. As this is a private residence, please be respectful of their property and time.

Keizer Christian Church (6945 Wheatland Road N) – Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sun, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Odd Moe’s Pizza (5151 River Road N) – Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday

Gerald Pygott, owner of PSC Marketing Group (4765 Riverwood Drive) – As this is a private residence, please be respectful of their property and time.

Tony’s Kingdom of Comics and Collectibles (3856 River Road) – Faucet and sink inside

Keiser Heidi-Integrity Medical Evaluations, Inc. (5845 Shoreline Lane N) – hose outside and faucets inside, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

BattleStorm: Functional Fitness & Defense, LLC (847 Dearborn Avenue NE) – outside faucet and hose until 7 p.m.; please knock on the front door first for assistance

Subway (5462 River Road N) – 8 a.m.-10 p.m. every day

Willamette Valley Bank (5140 River Road N), 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

D & J Dog Grooming (689 Chemawa Road NE) – will fill jugs inside shop or can hook up a hose to the outside spigot

McNary Restaurant and Lounge (165 McNary Estates Drive N) – 9 a.m.-9 p.m., any bartender will fill you up in the kitchen

Nathan Smith (1011 Orchard Street N) – As this is a private residence, please be respectful of their property and time.

Willamette Valley Appliance (4101 River Road N)

Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (6700 Field of Dreams Way NE)

KeyBank (2680 Jorie Lane NE)

Delaney Madison Grill (5745 Inland Shores Way N)

CASA of Marion County Oregon (3530 River Road N) – hose out by the front door

Reliable Computer Services, LLC (3785 River Road N, #105)

Judy Fromherz, Pampered Chef, Aumsville – call 503-569-3304

Jc’s Pizzaria (4200 River Road N)

Physiq Fitness (3850 River Road N)

Thanks to the Keizer Chamber of Commerce for tracking down all these businesses that are willing to help. Check out the Keizer Chamber Facebook page.

