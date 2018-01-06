SALEM, Ore. -- Water stations will open Thursday night throughout Marion and Polk counties for residents who can't drink tap water in the Salem area contaminated by an algae bloom.

The following sites will be open by 7 p.m.:

Wallace Marine Park, 200 Glen Creek Rd. NW, Salem

Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St. NE, Salem

Bush’s Pasture Park, Mission St. entrance, 600 Mission St. SE, Salem

Woodmansee Park, 4629 Sunnyside Rd. SE, Salem

These sites will be open by 9 p.m.:

Chemeketa Community College, Brown Parking Lot, 4000 Lancaster Drive NE, Salem

AMF Firebird Lanes, 4303 Center Street NE, Salem

Former Chevrolet Dealership, 5325 Denver Street, Turner

Marion County said the sites will operate around the clock until further notice.

Residents must bring their own containers and there is a five-gallon limit per vehicle.

The water advisory issued on Tuesday was extended Thursday indefinitely for those in Salem and Turner. The advisory was lifted for Stayton, Gates, Mill City, Mehama and Lyons after the latest water tests, Marion County said.

The water advisory applies to:

Those under the age of six

People with compromised immune systems or pre-existing liver conditions

People receiving dialysis treatment, or other sensitive populations

Pregnant women or nursing mothers

Elderly

Pets

