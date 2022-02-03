Firefighter critically injured while battling barn fire in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Ore. — A firefighter was critically injured while battling a large barn fire early Thursday morning in St. Paul, fire officials told KGW.
Firefighters from St. Paul Fire District, an all-volunteer fire department, were sent to a barn fire, on Champoeg Creek Lane NE near St. Paul, at 4:10 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials said fire departments from surrounding areas also responded.
Shortly after firefighters arrived, there was an explosion inside the barn, according to St. Paul Fire District, and a St. Paul firefighter was injured. The firefighter was taken to Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) Hospital and he is in critical condition.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said people driving the McKay/Yergen/Ehlen corridor should expect traffic delays.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
