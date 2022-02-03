Firefighter critically injured while battling barn fire in St. Paul

The firefighter was injured when there was an explosion in the barn, St. Paul Fire District told KGW.

ST PAUL, Ore. — A firefighter was critically injured while battling a large barn fire early Thursday morning in St. Paul, fire officials told KGW.

Firefighters from St. Paul Fire District, an all-volunteer fire department, were sent to a barn fire, on Champoeg Creek Lane NE near St. Paul, at 4:10 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials said fire departments from surrounding areas also responded.

Shortly after firefighters arrived, there was an explosion inside the barn, according to St. Paul Fire District, and a St. Paul firefighter was injured. The firefighter was taken to Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) Hospital and he is in critical condition.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said people driving the McKay/Yergen/Ehlen corridor should expect traffic delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Fire crews are continuing to work a large barn fire on Champoeg Creek Lane NE near St. Paul. Motorists traveling the McKay/Yergen/Ehlen corridor should expect traffic delays.



A media staging area has been established on Champoeg Creek Ln just north of McKay Road. pic.twitter.com/ixU8Zs84nG — Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) February 3, 2022

