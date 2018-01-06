A Salem restaurant is dealing with backlash after posting about being fully stocked with bottled water after getting "inside information" about the city's water crisis before it became public.

But according to the owner of Rudy's Steakhouse, the now-deleted post was misconstrued.

Owner Robbie Kunke apologized for the misleading verbiage and photos that indicated they had insider information about the water contamination and were emptying out local stores of bottled water.

"This was not our intention," he said in statement Thursday.

On Wednesday, they posted a picture of an empty shelf at Safeway, stating they were open even though many Salem restaurants closed due to the advisory warning children under the age of 6, vulnerable populations, pregnant women and nursing mothers to not drink the tap water.

"... we thought we would let you know where all of the water went from local grocery stores," the post read. "We had a little inside information and made sure we were serving our guests bottled water well before the public knew about the water contamination."

Kunke said the statement was meant to be exaggerated and a joke. He wanted to let customers know his business would be open and the water would be safe.

The "inside information" was actually a passerby on the street who told an employee on Tuesday evening to look out for a story about the water advisory. It was less than an hour before the information was released to the general public and Kunke said they didn't completely believe the rumor, but served bottle water as an extra precaution.

"I had zero inside information," he said Thursday.

When he bought 11 gallons at Rite Aid that night, the store was still stocked. He snapped a photo of an empty shelf at Safeway to go along with his post. The grocery store still had water as well.

He said he regrets making the comments.

"We sincerely care about our community and we understand in hindsight that our post made it sound like we were bragging about having water when others had trouble finding it," he said.

Outrage over the post soon swelled. Posters accused the restaurant of hoarding water and not being neighborly. People submitted reviews disparaging the steakhouse

"People and animals got sick!" one reviewer wrote. "Others are doing without water because you used your inside information to buy up all the water."

Kunke said he didn't fully grasp how serious the situation would get, but, he added, people are still able to get water from stores around town.

"If there was really an epidemic where kids and elderly people were not to obtain water, we would do whatever it took to contribute to help the city keep people safe," he wrote in a later post.

He listed several stores with water bottles in stock and told people not to panic.

"If anybody has trouble making it to any of these stores, please stop by our restaurant and we will gladly give you water bottles," he wrote.

He removed the initial post and the follow-up post after the backlash persisted.

"We can't win," Kunke said.

He closed down reviews after people who had "never dined at our restaurant" posted negative reviews alluding to the water comments. People are continuing to post negative reviews on other sites.

The 150 people who dined at the restaurant Wednesday made no mention of the post to him.

