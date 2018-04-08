SALEM, Ore. — A Marion County deputy helped saved a stabbing victim’s life by applying a tourniquet on the wound before paramedics arrived.

The stabbing was reported Thursday in the 300 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast in Salem.

Deputy Mark Rettig responded and saw the victim was bleeding severely. He quickly applied a tourniquet. Medics arrived a short time later and took the victim, 21-year-old Samuel Fry, to the hospital, where he is stable, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old David Moore, was located a few blocks away. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

No details about the stabbing were released.

