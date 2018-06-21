A Dallas man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly attempted to steal another man's vehicle at knife-point near Simpson Street Southeast and Richmond Avenue Southeast.

Salem Police officers found Kyle Cloutier, 28, hiding in a bush near the 2200 block of Shelton Street SE, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When officers attempted to apprehend Cloutier, he reportedly said, "I've got a bomb."

Cloutier then ran into a creek bed, throwing a broken cellphone, hat, ID cards and a knife with a 3.5-inch folding blade into the water, the affidavit states.

He continued to resist arrest, yelling obscenities at officers and throwing a wallet at them.

An officer reportedly hit Cloutier on the left side of his stomach with the end of a shotgun, causing the suspect to fall into the creek.

He was carried to the shore by the officers and taken to Salem Health, where he was deemed uninjured.

Cloutier was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, attempting to commit second-degree animal abuse and resisting arrest.

The attempted car-jack victim said he was sitting in his car when Cloutier reached inside and held a knife to his throat, demanding the keys.

When the victim tried to shove the blade away, his hand was cut.

Cloutier then reportedly told the man he was going to kill his dog and lunged toward the nearby chihuahua, the affidavit states.

Unable to catch the dog, the victim said Cloutier "drop kicked it into the fence."

The victim said Cloutier threatened to shoot him in the head before running off when it became clear he wouldn't give up his vehicle.

Officers recovered a black and white backpack thought to have been left by Cloutier in the bushes near Shelton Street.

The backpack was searched, but no gun was found, the affidavit states. However, officers did come across a shaved key and a pry bar.

Cloutier had an outstanding warrant for his arrest on charges of providing false information to a peace officer and violating his parole.

He was previously convicted of felon in possession of a firearm in 2015 and possession of methamphetamine in 2017.

Additional charges of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of contempt of court, tampering with a witness, unlawful purchase and possession of a firearm were dismissed.

Cloutier was arraigned Tuesday in the Marion County Circuit Court. His next hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 5.

He remains in the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

