SALEM, Ore. — The city of Salem, which just went through a water advisory that ended Saturday, again put restrictions in place Wednesday morning for drinking water.

The new restriction applies to children under age 6, people with weak immune systems, people receiving dialysis or similar treatments, the elderly, pregnant and nursing women, and pets.

Salem's water originates in Detroit Lake, which is going through an algae bloom that creates the natural poison cyanotoxins.

City spokesman Kenny Larson said city officials received results on Wednesday morning from samples taken on June 2, June 3 and June 4.

There need to be two clear days worth of results for the advisory to be lifted. Larson said results from Monday's sample could come as early as Thursday, and results from Tuesday's sample could come Friday.

The first advisory led to a run on bottled water in stores, which quickly ran out before more shipments arrived. Keizer businesses and the city offered Salem residents free water.

Free water stations were eventually set up in Salem. The attorney general issued an warning about price gouging.

The advisory also affected businesses. Starbucks stores in Salem stopped serving hand-crafted beverages and sent customers to outlets in Keizer and Woodburn.

A Facebook post about the new alert includes the following.

"The City will continue to post sample results, and updated information related to Salem’s water advisory on the City of Salem website and Facebook Page. Neighbors are encouraged to look out for those who are unable to collect bottled water on their own."

In response to Salem's drinking water crisis, the Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday announced it would prepare state rules that require testing for cyanotoxins throughout the state for certain bodies of water at-risk for toxic algae blooms.

State health officials expect temporary rules to be set up by the end of June to get Oregon through this algae-bloom season. Permanent rules would be finalized later.

Last time an advisory was in place, city councilors had taken issue with not being informed about it much sooner. They found out shortly before a May 29 council meeting after city staff had known there was a possible problem with the water since May 25.

This time around, city councilors were looped in much sooner. City Councilor Sally Cook said she received notification Wednesday morning from Deputy City Manager Kacey Duncan. "It's being handled much better," Cook said.

The Statesman Journal contributed to this report.

