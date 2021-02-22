Bicyclist hit by car in Salem

The cyclist is in critical condition, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car while crossing the street on his bicycle Sunday night in Salem, the Marion County Sheriff's Office reported.

The driver called 911 at 8:17 p.m. on Sunday night to report they'd hit the cyclist in the 300 block of Lancaster Drive Southeast. Investigators said the driver was traveling north on Lancaster when the crash happened.

The driver was not hurt and stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators. Deputies said speed and impairment didn't appear to be factors in the crash.

Lancaster Drive SE was closed for several hours.