Three men were killed less than 12 hours of each other in separate Marion County crashes after their motorcycles collided with oncoming cars.

John Stewart, 75, of Port Angeles, Washington, was the most recent victim in the slew of motorbike crashes on Thursday.

Stewart was heading northbound on Highway 219 near St. Paul around 5:30 p.m. when his 2000 Harley Davidson veered into the next lane for unknown reasons, hitting a 2015 International truck driven by Finet Falig, 27, of Gresham.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Falig was uninjured.

Hours before Stewart's death, Virgil Bolen, 90, of Salem, was taken to Salem Hospital around 9 a.m. — where he died about noon — after his bike collided with a car driven by Kaye Young, 52, of Salem.

Deputies say a woman turned in front of an oncoming motorcyclist Thursday morning. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Marion County Sheriff's Office

Bolen was traveling north on Cordon Road Northeast near State Street when Young turned east in front of him. The two hit head-on.

Young, who was uninjured, was cited for making a dangerous left-hand turn.

Around the same time, Robert Grove, 69, of Newberg, was killed in a crash on River Road Northeast near Brooks.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Grove was heading south when a northbound SUV driven by Michael Bradshaw, 18, of Salem, turned west in front of the motorcycle.

Grove was pronounced dead at the scene. Bradshaw was not injured.

Deputies say an SUV driver pulled in front of an oncoming motorcyclist Thursday morning on River Road. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Marion County Sheriff's Office

In 2016, riders 40 years and older made up 54 percent of all motorcyclists killed in the U.S., according to the Governors Highway Association.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported in a 2012 survey 75 percent of motorcyclists in the state were 45 years or older.

"As we age, our vision, reflexes, strength and endurance deteriorate," said Patrick Hahn, a spokesperson for Team Oregon Motorcycle Safety Program. "In an air-conditioned car, these risks are relatively manageable, (but) on a hot Oregon day, exposure and fatigue on a motorcycle can quickly turn deadly."

No matter the temperatures, Hahn said it's important to always wear proper riding gear, including a jacket, gloves, helmet and long pants, which can mitigate the effects of heat, wind, dehydration and sunburn.

"If it’s too hot to wear the gear, it’s too hot to ride," said Hahn, who teaches motorcycle training courses with Team Oregon.

Hahn said most multi-vehicle crashes happen at intersections, where a car turns in front of a bike.

Since motorcycles are smaller and usually only have one headlight, he said they often appear farther away and moving slower than they actually are.

Hahn said drivers should take extra time to gauge a motorcyclist's speed and position before going through an intersection.

"Remember that motorcyclists are dads and moms, sons and daughters, grandmas and grandpas," Hahn said. "A little extra consideration on the road will help them get home safely to their families."

Team Oregon offers the following advice:

Tips for riders

Wear high-visibility riding gear in yellow, orange or red.

Position yourself in your lane for maximum visibility, especially when approaching intersections.

Expect other drivers to turn in front of you at intersections — assume the worst-case scenario.

Slow down as you approach, cover your brakes for a quicker reaction time and be prepared to stop suddenly.

Have an escape route ready in case another driver pulls in front of you.

Tips for drivers

Look twice for motorcyclists in traffic.

When preparing to turn in front of a moving motorcycle, take extra time to be sure you have enough room

."The summer months brings extra traffic on our roadways including motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians," Marion County Sheriff's officials said in a news release. "We encourage all of our residents and visitors to practice being an attentive driver and please watch for others."

Contact reporter Olivia Heersink at oheersink@statesmanjournal.com, 503-399-6657 or follow her on Twitter @heersinkolivia.

© 2018 KGW