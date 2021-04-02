2 die, 4 injured in head-on crash between car and bus near Woodburn

Jordan Chandler, 26, of Salem and Rachel Bunting, 51, of Salem, both died in the crash.

WOODBURN, Ore. — Two people died and four were injured in a head-on crash between a car and a bus on Highway 99E near Woodburn, Oregon State Police (OSP) reported. The crash happened at about 8:09 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 99E near Northeast Boones Ferry Road.

OSP says 26-year-old Jordan Chandler of Salem was driving a Ford Fusion in the southbound lane when she drove into the northbound lane, colliding with a Cherriots mini-bus driven by 51-year-old Rachel Bunting of Salem.

Chandler was pronounced dead at the scene and Bunting was taken to Salem Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the Ford, 21-year-old Brooke Fisher of Salem, was taken to Emmanuel Hospital in Portland. Three passengers in the bus — 34-year-old Phillip Splawn, 30-year-old Chelsea Arredondo and 45-year-old German Gomez Paz, all of Woodburn — were taken to Salem Hospital.