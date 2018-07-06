ST PAUL, Ore. – A man killed and four others injured in a three-vehicle crash in Marion County on Thursday afternoon have been identified.

The crash occurred at around 2:50 p.m. on McKay Road Northeast, near French Prairie Road Northeast.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a car was stopped on McKay Road Northeast waiting to make a left turn and another vehicle stopped behind it when a pickup crashed into the back of the second vehicle, causing it to hit the car in front of it.

Photos: Fatal three-vehicle crash in Marion County

Photos: Fatal three-vehicle crash in Marion County One car involved in fatal three-vehicle crash in Marion County 01 / 03 One car involved in fatal three-vehicle crash in Marion County 01 / 03

Three people were in the vehicle that was struck by the pickup truck. One of them, 37-year-old Timotheus Albers, died at the scene. The other two men, 22-year-old Jamie Shennan and 25-year-old Ronald Wall, were flown to OHSU. They are in critical condition, according to Marion County Lt. Chris Baldridge. All three men were employees of a Dutch technology company and arrived in the U.S. last week, Baldridge said.

The driver of the pickup truck, 27-year-old Paul Levya of Wilsonville, and the driver of the car waiting to turn left, 23-year-old Jose Castilla-Castilla of Clackamas, were taken to a hospital by ambulance for evaluation.

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KGW