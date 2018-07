SALEM, Ore. — A Marion County Sheriff's Office detective was arrested on theft and misconduct charges on Thursday.

The sheriff's office was contacted by Salem police that detective Sean Banks had been involved in criminal activity in March.

Banks was arrested on one count of theft by taking, four counts of theft by selling, and one count of official misconduct. He was booked at the Linn County Jail.

Banks was placed on administrative leave on July 12.

Salem police are investigating.

