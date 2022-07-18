1 person killed in Northeast Portland crash

As police investigate, Northeast Marine Drive will be closed from Northeast 33rd Avenue to Northeast 122nd Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was killed in a crash on Northeast Marine Drive in Portland early Monday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Officers responded to the crash at 5:26 a.m. near Northeast Marine Drive and Northeast 112th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had rolled down the embankment after hitting an unoccupied, parked vehicle. The driver died at the scene, PPB said. Police have not identified them.

The PPB Major Crash Team is investigating. Police said Northeast Marine Drive will be closed from Northeast 33rd Avenue to Northeast 122nd Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash who has not already spoken with police is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-192019.