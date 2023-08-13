Seattle restaurant raises tens of thousands of dollars for those impacted by Maui wildfires

The popular Hawaiian restaurant raised more than $30,000 with all money going toward helping those impacted by the wildfires on Maui.

SEATTLE — This weekend, one of Seattle’s most popular Hawaiian restaurants Marination, raised more than $30,000, with all the money going to non-profit organizations dedicated to helping those on Maui impacted by the wildfires.

Marination is an iconic Seattle restaurant, dishing up an iconic Hawaiian snack.

“Seeing spam musubi almost makes you feel at home,” said Kamala Saxton, the co-owner of Marination. “Then you eat and you're like this is a piece of home. This is something that just brings you back to your childhood, back to family gatherings, back to luaus."

There are three Marination locations throughout Seattle. After seeing the destruction on Maui, Saxton wanted to send a little aloha, to the Aloha State.

“To be on the mainland and not being able to be there and helping, because that's what Hawaiians do, we are helpers. And just being so far away was absolutely heartbreaking," said Saxton.



Despite the heartbreak, Saxton and her team went straight to work. Working long hours from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., all in an effort to sell a Hawaiian staple this weekend for a good cause.

"Marination will sell over 3,000 musubi, at $4.75, we're raising a ton of money including the Arakawa's match. We hope to raise at least $40,000 this weekend for Maui," said Saxton.

On August 14th, Marination posted on it's Instagram page the restaurant raised $30,356.50 over the weekend.



She's grateful for her generous customers and hardworking staff. All the funds will go to two organizations, Maui Rapid Response and Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

Saxton said this weekend isn't the end, but just the beginning of what's to come.