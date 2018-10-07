PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland brewery is combining beer with cannabis.

Coalition Brewing has released the first commercially produced cannabidiol-infused beer in Oregon.

The beer is called Ensemble.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a non-psychoactive molecule in cannabis. CBD doesn't make you high like THC, which is also found in cannabis.

"That beer has 4 milligrams of active CBD," said Phil Boyle, the general manager of Coalition Brewing. "It doesn't get you high. It won't show up on a drug test or make you feel weird."

Brewers say CBD-infused beer doesn't taste much different from a regular beer because the compounds in cannabis plants and hops have a similar taste and smell.

Dr. Nephi Stella, a professor of Pharmacology and Psychiatry at the University of Washington School of Medicine, has been studying cannabis for 25 years.

Stella says researchers are "very sure" CBD can reduce seizures and help fight glioblastomas, and researchers believe it is "very likely" that CBD fights pain, anxiety, PTSD and some cancers. He said you can't overdose on CBD.

"There is no aspect of cannabidiol that we understand that it would actually harm [someone]," he said. "It has a very good safety profile."

In June, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of a CBD drug to treat severe epilepsy.

Lori Matsukawa of KING 5 contributed to this article.

© 2018 KGW