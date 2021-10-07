Authorities seize estimated $6.5M worth of marijuana at illegal grow operation in rural Washington County

Authorities seized 800 pounds of dried marijuana and more than 5,700 plants.

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Authorities seized an estimated $6.5 million worth of marijuana plants when they busted an illegal grow operation near North Plains in rural Washington County last month.

At first glance, the 29-acre property off Northwest Jackson School Road looked like a normal farm out in the country. On Thursday, authorities revealed that was not the case.

In late September, the Washington County Westside Interagency Narcotics (WIN) team executed a search warrant there and discovered an illegal marijuana grow operation.

The operation was run out of a 6,000-square-foot house, a 5,000-square-foot barn and a 13,000-square-foot horse arena, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Inside those buildings, investigators found and seized more than 800 pounds of dried marijuana and more than 5,700 marijuana plants with an estimated value of $6.5 million.

Authorities also collected $500,000 in grow equipment and $22,000 in cash.