Marches, events planned Tuesday in Portland to mark one year since murder of George Floyd

PORTLAND, Ore. — Organizers have planned several marches and events around Portland on Tuesday to commemorate one year since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

One event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at Revolution Hall on Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 12th Avenue. A march will take place afterward.

There will also be an event starting at 8 p.m. at the Multnomah County Justice Center on Southeast 3rd Avenue and Main Street. The Justice Center has been the site of ongoing protests over Floyd's death and police brutality for the past year.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said it's aware of these events and encourages "lawful, peaceful gatherings that allow people to demonstrate and exercise their first amendment rights."

PPB Chief Chuck Lovell released a statement in response to calls for local police reform in the aftermath of Floyd's death.

"The Portland Police Bureau has listened to calls for reform in policing and equity across all systems. We are dedicated to continuing and improving upon work to ensure that Police Bureau is at the service of the community."