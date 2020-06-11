March planned in North Portland starting at Arbor Lodge Park

One day after a destructive riot downtown, authorities are urging people in who live in North Portland to secure certain items ahead of the march.

PORTLAND, Ore — Marchers are planning to meet at Arbor Lodge Park in North Portland Thursday night to call for defunding of the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

The event is expected to start at the park on North Delaware Avenue and North Bryant Street at 8 p.m., according to a social media post, which says the event was organized anonymously. People who attend are encouraged to bring signs and art supplies before marching in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Earlier on Thursday, Portland City Council voted against cutting $18 million from PPB's budget. The council earlier this year approved a $15 million slash to the police budget following calls for police reform immediately following the killing of George Floyd.

Thursday night's demonstration comes one day after a destructive riot in downtown Portland that prompted Gov. Kate Brown to call in the Oregon National Guard per the request of local law enforcement. Windows of several buildings, including small businesses and a church, were vandalized and 12 people were arrested.

Earlier this week, Brown organized a law enforcement partnership called the unified command, made up of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), Oregon State Police (OSP) and PPB to address potential violence in Portland this week, with tensions heightened from the election.

At 5:20 p.m. Thursday, the unified command issued a statement regarding the possibility of criminal activity during the march as well as potential impacts to North Portland traffic.

"The event is being promoted as not welcoming to live streamers, which is an indication that there may be some who intend to engage in criminal activity," the statement said. "We ask businesses and residents in the area to secure items that could be taken and used as barricades or material for burning."

We want the public to be aware of the event and the likelihood for potential impacts to traffic in the area. The march is not permitted, and we ask those who participate to stay on the sidewalks and obey all traffic rules and laws... — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 6, 2020