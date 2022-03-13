March Madness games are coming to Portland

As the masks come off, business is picking up in Portland. Along with Sunday’s Shamrock Run is another event this coming week that should create another boost.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It may not be Oregon State University's (OSU) year to be in the NCAA men's basketball tournament but March Madness is coming to Portland.



OSU is the college host of the first and second-round games playing in Portland this coming week. Eight teams will be competing at MODA Center.



“When you think about the number of teams that come in and their travel parties, not just the actual team with the bands the cheerleaders but their fan base, the economic impact is substantial,” said OSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes. He said the timing couldn't be better to welcome fans to Portland.



With mask requirements now off, it's the first time in three seasons that March Madness games will welcome arenas full of fans to cheer on their teams



State sports promoter Sports Oregon said the teams alone will fill more than 3,100 rooms at seven designated host hotels from the Lloyd District to Downtown.



Brandon Bowden runs Spirit of 77, an eatery and bar located near the MODA Center. He said the tournament will bring them a huge amount of much-needed business over just a few days.



“It's a big deal to Portland right now; it doesn't seem like a lot of things are coming to Portland convention-wise so something like this is important for a business like ours that relies on big events to come into town,” said Bowden.



And Downtown, inside the Heathman Hotel, Azar Indulgences looks forward to selling more treats and gifts to visitors. Christine Azar said things have already been picking up.



“We've had a lot of foot traffic Downtown, a lot more people attending the shows, concerts, things like that. So things are, I don't want to say back to normal, but on their way there,” said the small business owner.



Portland has had its challenges and some business is gone for good.

But the business of college basketball will help, at least for a few days.



“These are the sorts of events that really galvanize the city and attract visitors from all over the country, so hosting the NCAA championship is good for the city, it’s good for the state and certainly for Oregon State University,” said Barnes.

