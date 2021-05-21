'March Against Murder' aims to unite community against gun violence

The goal of the march Saturday is to "make the statement that Black men and the Black community are against premeditated taking of life" and find solutions.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Community leaders in Portland will host a march Saturday, May 22 to take a stand against increasing gun violence in the city. Portland is currently on pace to see the most homicides ever in one year.

The March Against Murder will start at 1 p.m. at Peninsula Park and end at Woodlawn Park. The goal, according to an event description on the City of Portland's website, is to "make the statement that Black men and the Black community are against premeditated taking of life," and provide solutions to the problem.

Speakers at the event will include Herman Greene, a pastor who was recently elected to Portland's Board of Education, Gresham City Councilor Vince Jones-Dixon, and Lakayana Drury from Word is Bond, a leadership program for young Black men.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and faith leaders denounced gun violence in Portland at a news conference Thursday.

“I ask of all citizens of Portland, Black, white, brown, whatever, if you are against all forms of the senseless murder of people, I ask you to join us at Peninsula Park and join us in that walk," said Royal Harris, a community leader who lost his brother to gun violence.

There have been 33 homicides in Portland so far this year, on pace to eclipse the record of 70 homicides in one year, set in 1987.