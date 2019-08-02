PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Bureau of Transportation pledged late last year they'll use more salt on area roads this winter.

PBOT only used salt for the first time in 2017, and found it to be effective.

Since then, they've created an interactive map that shows you which streets are considered primary and secondary on snow and ice routes, and which streets are getting treated with anti-icing chemicals and which ones are getting salt.

You can get a better look at the map online here, but here are the some of the roads PBOT treats with salt during winter weather:

The intersection of NE 33rd Avenue and Fremont

Area around Mt. Tabor (portions of SE Yamhill, SE Thorburn, SE Stark, SE 60th Avenue, SE 71st Avenue and E Burnside)

SE Flavel between SE 112th Avenue and Deardorff Road

SW Taylors Ferry Road

SW Terwilliger Boulevard

SW Fairmount Boulevard

SW Broadway Drive

SW Vista Avenue

W Burnside (past SW Vista Avenue)

NW MacLeay Boulevard

NW Cornell Road

NW Skyline Boulevard

According to PBOT, roads with higher elevation are the ones they choose to treat with salt.

And you may notice some major roads like Powell or 82nd Avenue are not treated or even highlighted on that map; that's because those roads are owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation, not PBOT.