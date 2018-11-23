PORTLAND, Ore. — Police said a man died from an overdose while in police custody on Thanksgiving night in downtown Portland.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's report, released Monday afternoon, found that Richard A. Barry, 52, died from acute methamphetamine and cocaine toxicity. The death was ruled an accident.

Portland State University campus police responded to Southwest 6th Avenue and Mill Street around 8:20 p.m. for a report of a man yelling and running in the streets.

Dispatchers said Barry was screaming for help and saying someone had a gun for at least 20 minutes before police arrived.

Witnesses said he was agitated and struggled with officers, injuring one campus officer. Portland police were called for backup, Portland State University said in a statement.

The injured campus officer was treated for his injuries at the hospital and released.

Officers then restrained Barry and requested he be taken to a hospital for treatment of an unidentified medical condition, according to Portland police. Officials said Barry died while receiving treatment at a hospital.

Two Portland police officers, along with four campus police officers who responded, were placed on leave. The two Portland police officers were identified as James DeAnda, a one-year veteran of the bureau, and Jared Abby, who has been with the bureau for almost two years.

Portland State University identified campus police officer David Troppe and public safety officers Michael Anderson, Danae Murphy and Nichola Higbee as the officers on duty the night Barry died.