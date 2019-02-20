PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was injured in a Northeast Portland shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting occurred near Northeast 10th Avenue and Killingsworth Street just before 4 p.m.

Police said the victim's injuries were serious. Medics rushed him to a hospital.

Neighbors told KGW’s Mike Benner that they heard 6-12 shots.

Police said they do not have any confirmed suspect information.

The victim's name has not been released.

Officers closed Killingsworth and Emerson streets from Northeast 9th to 11th avenues.