PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man involved in a fight was shot and killed by Portland State University police after a gun reportedly fell out of his holster.

Portland Police Bureau officers were dispatched about 1:30 a.m. to a report of "an officer-involved shooting involving the PSU Police Department and a suspect."

Arriving officers contacted campus police and found a man on the ground. Aid was rendered, but the man had died.

The street at SW 6th Ave. and SW College St. closed as Portland Police investigate 1:30am shooting near the Cheerful Tortoise involving PSU officers. A man is dead. Surrounding streets closed as well. pic.twitter.com/GC4m5WZyeC — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) June 29, 2018

Portland police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley explained there had been a disturbance near Southwest College Street and Broadway, where a large group of people were milling around on the street.

Several people who had just come out of the nearby Cheerful Tortoise bar moments after the shooting described the scene as "chaotic."

Witness Keyaira Smith told KGW that a fight had broken out outside the bar and campus officers at first stood by and watched.

The man who died tried to intervene and de-escalate the fight, which involved a friend of his. While doing this, a gun holstered on his hip fell out. He went to pick it up and shots rang out, Smith said.

There appeared to be no ongoing danger to the public, Burley said.

Portland police homicide detectives will lead the investigation. PSU police will be a part of that investigation, but how campus officers followed deadly force protocols will be investigated by the university, he said.

Burley asked anyone with cellphone video or information about the shooting to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457.

