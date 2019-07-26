Editor's note: Video is from May 5, when the man was missing.

WASHOUGAL, Wash. -- The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday confirmed a man who went missing in May after he was thrown from his inner tube while floating the Washougal River drowned.

Stephen Barnaby, 31, of Portland, went missing on the night of May 4. He was tubing with 28-year-old Emily McCauley.

They had come to float along the Big Eddy, McCauley said, but were quickly swept into the fast-moving currents and tossed off their separate inner tubes.

Deputies responded to the 38700 block of Northeast Washougal River Road at around 8:15 p.m. on May 4 after receiving reports of a woman trapped in the water, screaming for help.

After nearly two hours, rescue crews were able to pull McCauley out of the river. McCauley told authorities she collided with debris and rocks, which pinned her in the water.

She said she watched Barnaby float by.

Two days after Barnaby went missing, the Clark County Sheriff's Office called off the search to find him.

His body was found on July 22, according to the medical examiner's office.

