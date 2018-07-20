PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who reportedly jumped from the third floor of a burning apartment building after a fire broke out Friday afternoon in Southwest Portland has died.

The man was in is mid-50s, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. His identity has not been released.

Fire crews arrived at around 2:30 p.m. and called for backup and resources to fight the fire at 3554 Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway. Police closed roads in the area.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 4 p.m.

No one else was injured in the fire.

An investigation is ongoing.

