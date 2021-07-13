x
Marion County deputies search for man who walked away from transition center

The sheriff's office said Kevin Ceciliani, 33, left the facility around 7:22 p.m. on Monday.
Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office

SALEM, Ore. — Deputies are looking for a man who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff's Office Transition Center on Monday.

The sheriff's office said Kevin Ceciliani, 33, left the facility around 7:22 p.m. Ceciliani was in custody for a probation violation.

Anyone with information about where Ceciliani might be is asked to call the sheriff's office at 503-588-5032. 

The Marion County Transition Center serves as a transitional program to help people in custody prepare for re-entry into the community.

