BEAVERTON, Ore. — Police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of taking upskirt photos of a woman at a Nordstrom Rack in Beaverton on Saturday.

The man was confronted by a witness and fled the store, located at 9125 Southwest Cascade Avenue.

"The way he was looking at me, he was in your personal space and I think because I was alert and saw him right off the bat and watched him for a while he found someone else," said Staci, who saw what happened and reported the suspect to police. "I removed myself but kept watching."

"There was a gal who had no idea what was going on and he bent all the way to the ground and took his cellphone and put it up under her dress," Staci said. "At that point mom instinct kicks in and I dropped my stuff and chased him out of the store."

The suspect is a Hispanic man in his mid 20s to early 30s. He has a stocky build, about 5-foot-10 and 200 to 215 pounds. His hair is brown or black. He was last seen wearing light-colored shorts, a navy or dark gray T-shirt, white and black slide-style sandals, and black framed glasses, police said.

Beaverton Police shared this photo of a man accused of taking upskirt photos of an unsuspecting woman at a Nordstrom Rack in Beaverton on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Beaverton Police Department

If you know who the suspect is or are a victim in this case, please call Officer Sabrina Johnson at 971-371-0080 or non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.