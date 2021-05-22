Man suspected of killing Portland mom Breauna White arrested in Texas

Henry Deondrae Brogdon, 30, is suspected of shooting and killing the mother of two in North Portland's Cathedral Park neighborhood on May 5.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested in Texas for the murder of Breauna White, a 30-year-old mother of two who was shot and killed in North Portland on May 5.

The Portland Police Bureau said the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Henry Deondrae Brogdon, 30, in Tyler, Texas, about 100 miles east of Dallas, on Friday. He's being held at a county jail on a warrant for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Brogdon allegedly shot and killed White at an apartment near North Willamette Boulevard and Charleston Avenue in the Cathedral Park neighborhood on the morning of May 5 around 10:40 a.m. Her death was the city's 28th homicide of the year.

White's cousin, Loomis Hendrix, described her as someone who "just wanted everyone to have fun, dance and laugh." He said she loved comedy and making jokes, but that she was also a survivor. He believes she was a victim of domestic violence.

"I pray that if someone is going through domestic violence that you take heed to the first signs, that you make a plan and confide in someone to help you get away. Don't turn back," Loomis said.

White also worked two jobs to support her two children. One job was as a TriMet bus driver.

A statement from TriMet says White was "a public servant who was committed to her riders, and who approached her job with kindness and care."