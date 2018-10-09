BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 27-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Beaverton late Sunday night.

Officers responded to the crash near Southwest Canyon Road and 103rd Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

The male pedestrian died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. There were no indications the driver was impaired.

The man was wearing dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk when he was struck, according to Beaverton police officer Bryan Dalton.

