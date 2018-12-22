PORTLAND, Ore. — A man stole a car with the mother and child inside the backseat in Northeast Portland on Friday, police said.

Portland police responded to a gas station at 5:04 p.m. on Northeast 92nd Avenue and Halsey Street after receiving a report that a woman had been carjacked by an unknown man.

The woman had parked near Northeast 60th Avenue and Tillamook Street to take care of her baby who was seated backseat, officers said.

A man jumped into the driver’s seat of the running car and drove off with the victims inside, police said. The suspect later stopped at Northeast 92nd Avenue and Russel Street where he jumped out and ran away.

The victim got into the driver’s seat and drove to the gasoline station where she called 911.

No one was injured.

Police said the suspect is described as a black male in his 20s to 30s with a tall and thin built. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white flat brim hat, blue jeans and a backpack.

There was no weapon seen by the victim, police said.

Based on the statements the suspect told the victim, officers believe he may have been under the influence of drugs, recently released from jail or prison or believes the police were after him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.