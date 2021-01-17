Man steals car with boy inside, comes back to return child and scold mom

Beaverton police said the thief reportedly ordered the woman to get the child out of the car before driving off again.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Beaverton police say a man stole a woman's car with her young son inside, then quickly turned around, returned the child to his mother and scolded her for leaving him there.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Saturday outside Basics Meat Market in the 11900 block of Southwest Canyon Road.

The woman told police she left her 4-year-old son in her silver Honda Pilot with the engine running to do some quick shopping at the store.

A store employee was the first to notice the thief backing out in the woman's car. The mom rushed outside and watched as he drove away, then turned into a nearby parking lot and came back.

The thief criticized the woman for leaving her son in the car, police said. He ordered her to get her son out of the car, then drove off again.

The boy was unhurt.

A Beaverton police spokesman defended the mom, saying the store was surrounded by glass windows, allowing her to keep an eye on her child.

The car thief is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s with dark brown, braided hair. Anyone with information about him is asked to contact the Beaverton Police Department.