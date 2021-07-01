Man stabbed in SE Portland dies at hospital

PORTLAND, Ore — A person stabbed in Southeast Portland early Thursday morning has died and a homicide investigation is underway.
At 3:37 a.m. Thursday, Portland police responded to a report of a stabbing at the intersection of Southeast Division Street and Southeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood. Officers found an adult man with injuries. The patient was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Police have not released the man's name.
Police said another man who was involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. Police said no arrests have been made and they are not looking for any suspects.