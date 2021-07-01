Man stabbed in SE Portland dies at hospital

Police responded to reports of a stabbing at SE Division & MLK early Thursday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore — A person stabbed in Southeast Portland early Thursday morning has died and a homicide investigation is underway.

At 3:37 a.m. Thursday, Portland police responded to a report of a stabbing at the intersection of Southeast Division Street and Southeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood. Officers found an adult man with injuries. The patient was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police have not released the man's name.