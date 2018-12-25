PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was robbed and stabbed at a MAX platform in downtown Portland early Christmas morning and police officers detained two suspects.

The victim’s injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, according to Portland police.

Officers responded to the platform, located at Southwest 1st Avenue and Oak Street, at 6:40 a.m. and found the wounded man.

Based on their investigation, police believe three people were standing at the platform when a suspect with a gun approached them and demanded money. As additional suspects arrived to confront the three victims, two of the victims ran away. The third victim was stabbed by at least one of the suspects.

The injured victim gave officers descriptions of the suspects and police detained two of them.

The suspects have not been identified.