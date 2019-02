PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was wounded by gunfire early Wednesday morning in Southeast Portland.

Officers were dispatched at 3:10 a.m. on reports of a person shot on Southeast 82nd Avenue about two blocks south of Powell Boulevard.

The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital. He was expected to survive.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ryan Foote at (503) 823-0781.

Further information was not available.