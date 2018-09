A man was shot in the stomach outside an apartment in Gresham on Sunday afternoon and the suspect is still at large, police say.

The shooting took place in the 2700 block of West Powell Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a man, of Hispanic or Pacific islands descent. He was wearing a red shirt.

The victim's medical condition is not known at this time.

