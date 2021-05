Officers responded to a reported shooting near East Burnside Street and 172nd Avenue and found a man dead in the street, police said.

GRESHAM, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in Gresham on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near East Burnside Street and 172nd Avenue and found a man dead in the street, a police spokesperson told KGW.

Police closed streets in the area to conduct their investigation.

No suspect information was immediately released.