Man shot and killed in Northeast Portland is fourth homicide in the area in last eight months

No arrests have been made in any of the four homicides. Authorities said another six people have been injured in shootings in the same area.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The man shot and killed in Northeast Portland's Madison South neighborhood Sunday night was not the first person to be gunned down in the area in recent months.

"It seems to be a regular occurrence in this neighborhood," said a nearby resident who heard the gunfire on Sunday, but asked that his name not be used.

Portland police officers responded to the scene at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Milton Street. They tried to save the victim's life, but his injuries were too serious and he died at the scene.

"It is disheartening," the neighbor said. "The loss of life, the violence, and people not feeling safe in the neighborhood anymore."

In August of last year, two rappers affiliated with the Wu Tang Clan were shot and killed. In January of this year, a 29-year-old man named Aaron Williams was murdered.

"It's wrong," mother Keely Williams told KGW at the time. "You don't shoot people and leave them like cattle or pigs you've hunted."

Authorities told KGW that in addition to the four people shot and killed in the Madison South neighborhood in the last eight months, another half dozen people have been shot and injured.

The Focused Intervention Team and the Enhanced Community Safety Team are aware of the shootings and working on a plan to address the violence.

People in the neighborhood say they have had enough of the gun violence.

"I hope it calms," the neighbor said. "I hope it calms all over the city. That's what everyone is looking for."