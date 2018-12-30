One person was shot, and another was arrested on Saturday after a domestic disturbance turned into a shooting in Southwest Portland, according to police.

Portland police responded to a home on the 9800 block of Southwest Portland around 11:45 p.m. A woman called 911 saying that her domestic partner was on his way to harm the family.

As officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a family member from inside had shot the man as he approached the home.

The shooter was taken into custody without incident.

Officers administered first aid to the victim. He was later then taken to the hospital with what is believed to be serious physical injuries.

Police did not release any names or say if the shooting suspect will face any charges.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sean Harris at 503-823-0097, Sean.Harris@portlandoregon.gov.