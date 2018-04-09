PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot early Tuesday morning and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He was expected to survive.

Officers were dispatched about 12:30 a.m. to Southeast 138th Avenue and Stark Street on reports of gunfire.

On their way, they learned that a man called 911 to report he had been shot. Emergency responders and police treated the man before he was taken to the hospital.

The Gang Enforcement Team has been assigned to investigate the shooting. There are no suspects.

Further information was not available.

Any witnesses or anyone with surveillance video should contact the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division's Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

© 2018 KGW