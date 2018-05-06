The Denver establishment that was the scene of a now-viral video of an FBI agent whose dancing ended in a gunshot has offered the shooting victim free drinks forever.

Mile High Spirits said in a release on Monday that he's "welcome at Mile High Spirits to enjoy complimentary drinks forever."

The victim, who has not been named, was shot around 1 a.m. on Saturday at the LoDo club and bar.

In a video from a witness submitted to 9NEWS, you can see the off-duty FBI agent dancing, then throwing a backflip moments before his gun falls from his waistband holster.

When the agent, who 9Wants to Know has learned is 29-year-old Chase Bishop, reaches down to pick it up, the gun fires -- striking a man in the leg. Bishop then casually puts his hands up and walks away from the crowd.

On Saturday, a release from the Denver Police Department said they expect the victim to fully recover.

On Monday, Mile High Spirits sounded off -- saying it was upsetting that Saturday's incident (the only shooting to "ever occur at our establishment") happened "as a result of an FBI agent entering our distillery tasting room carrying a loaded firearm without our knowledge, in violation of our rules."

Bishop was questioned at Denver Police Headquarters before being released to an FBI supervisor.

Denver police’s homicide unit is handling the investigation, and charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

9NEWS legal analysts Scott Robinson and Whitney Traylor agreed potential criminal charges could come into play if the agent was proven to be intoxicated at the time of the accidental shooting. However, Robinson suggested it would difficult to prove the agent consciously ignored a substantial risk that his gun would fire.

Mile High Spirits is located at 2201 Lawrence St. in downtown Denver. Its Facebook page says it's a craft distillery and lounge that has weekend dance parties.

Read the entire release from Mile High Spirits below:

At Mile High Spirits, we pride ourselves on being a craft distillery with high quality products and an engaging customer experience, in a fun and safe atmosphere. It is shocking that the only shooting to ever occur at our establishment came about as a result of an FBI agent entering our distillery tasting room carrying a loaded firearm without our knowledge, in violation of our rules. As a result of his misconduct, one of our innocent patrons was shot. Our security team was able to execute a catastrophic event plan, ensuring, safe exit of all patrons in the establishment after the shooting. We are deeply saddened by the events that occurred and look forward to speaking with representatives of the FBI, so we can come to understand his presence and his need to be armed in our establishment. The whole team at Mile High Spirits is praying for the victim’s quick recovery, and he’s welcome at Mile High Spirits to enjoy complimentary drinks forever.

