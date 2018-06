SALEM, Ore. -- A man was shot Sunday night at the Walmart at 3025 Lancaster Drive NE, according to police.

Officers were dispatched about 9:13 p.m. on a shooting report and learned that the man seriously wounded. He had already been taken to Salem Hospital by a witness.

Detectives were called to the scene.

His name and condition was not available. Police declined to release any further details for now.

© 2018 KGW