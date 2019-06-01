PORTLAND, Ore. — An officer who shot and killed a man in Southeast Portland on Sunday fired his handgun after using his Taser, which was apparently ineffective, Portland police said.

The state medical examiner's office identified the man as 36-year-old Andre C. Gladen and said he died of his gunshot wounds.

Andre C. Gladen

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Southeast Market Street and 96th Avenue.

Portland police said they received a call about a man who was on the property of a residence and refused to leave.

Officer Consider Vusu, a one-year veteran of the police bureau, arrived and found Gladen inside the residence, according to police.

Officer Vusu, Gladen and the resident were all inside the home when the shooting occurred.

"Based on witness statements and physical evidence, detectives believe the officer deployed his Taser. Detectives believe the Taser was not effective and the officer then fired his duty firearm," police said in a news release.

Gladen was pronounced dead at a hospital.

After the shooting police found a knife inside the home. Investigators did not say whether the knife belonged to Gladen.

The knife found in the home after the officer-involved shooting.

Officer Vusu will remain on paid administrative leave during the investigation into the shooting, per bureau policy.