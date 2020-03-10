Man shot and killed by police in Cowlitz County

During a chase with a man wanted on a warrant for arrest, a Cowlitz County deputy shot him. He later died at the hospital.

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — A 33-year-old man was shot and killed by a Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputy on Friday, Oct. 2.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were in pursuit of a man near 14th Avenue and Cypress Street, on a warrant for his arrest. The man began to run from officers and, according to the release, was unable to be captured using less-lethal means.

At some point in the chase, an officer shot the man. He was armed with a gun that was recovered at the scene by law enforcement. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The scene is contained and officials said there is no further threat to the community. The man has not been identified by law enforcement and details about his warrant have not been released.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, the name of the deputy or deputies who shot the man, or whether they are on any sort of administrative leave.