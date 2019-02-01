HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro police said they arrested a man who broke into a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint.

The assault occurred on Dec. 2, 2018, at the Sunset Gardens apartments, located at 951 SE 13th Ave.

The victim called 911 around 2:30 a.m., police said. She told officers that she did not know the man who sexually assaulted her.

On Dec. 19, police arrested 20-year-old Gabriel Moscote-Saavedra for the crimes.

Moscote-Saavedra lives in the same apartment complex as the victim.

A Washington County grand jury indicted Moscote-Saavedra for first-degree sodomy, unlawful sexual penetration, three counts of sexual abuse, attempted rape, burglary, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Moscote-Saavedra remains in the Washington County Jail.