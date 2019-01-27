PORTLAND, Ore. — The severely injured man who was found near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Knapp Street on Friday morning has been identified by family and friends as Cody Denney.

How Denney ended up injured and unconscious is still a mystery, though.

Medics found Denney at 7:51 a.m. on Friday. He was taken to the hospital. Denney's mother said he is in critical condition with a severe brain injury.

Denney's family said he left a friend's house near Southeast 92nd and Powell around 1 a.m. Friday. He was found seven hours later about three miles away.

A family friend called police after seeing an article about Denney online and helped identify him.

Denney's mother has started a crowd-funding campaign to help pay for his medical bills.

DONATE: GoFundMe campaign for Cody Denney

Anyone with information on the circumstances that led to Denney's injuries is asked to call Detective Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Detective Broughton at 503-823-3774.