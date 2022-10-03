Taxi driver seriously injured in Northwest Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has serious, life-threatening injuries following a crash involving two vehicles in Northwest Portland's Old Town neighborhood early Thursday morning, Portland police said.
On March 10 at 3:01 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash at Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest Everett Street. Police said the driver of a taxi, a man, was unconscious. Portland Fire and Rescue and paramedics were able to get him out of the taxi. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver of the other vehicle, a woman, was not seriously injured, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating.
Northwest 2nd Avenue is closed between Davis Street and Flanders Street Everett Street. Everett Street is also shut down between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information, but has not been interviewed by investigators is asked to send an e-mail to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov with the title "attention Traffic Investigations Unit" and reference case number 22-64703. People can also call (503)823-2103.
MOST-READ STORIES ON KGW.COM TODAY (MARCH 10, 2022)
VIDEO PLAYLIST: KGW Headlines on Demand