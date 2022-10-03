Taxi driver seriously injured in Northwest Portland crash

On March 10 at 3:01 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash at Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest Everett Street. Police said the driver of a taxi, a man, was unconscious. Portland Fire and Rescue and paramedics were able to get him out of the taxi. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver of the other vehicle, a woman, was not seriously injured, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.